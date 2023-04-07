CONTRACTOR PUNISHED FOR INDUSTRIAL DEATH News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Serious Accident Punishment Act, which has been in effect since last year, aims to prevent a series of fatal industrial accidents occurring in workplaces. Yesterday, the first court ruling applying this law was issued. The court ruled that even if a subcontractor's employee was involved in an accident, the main contractor and its representative should be held responsible if they failed to fulfill their responsibility for prevention.



[Pkg]



A convalescent hospital in Goyang, Gyeonggi-do Province. A worker of a subcontractor company died at the hospital's construction site last May. He was moving steel bars weighing about 94 kilograms at the time of the accident. It was found later that there weren't enough safety precautions like handrails and belts in place. The prosecution later indicted the CEO of the contracting company, Onyou Partners, for violating the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the court handed down a ruling on Thursday. The court sentenced the CEO to 18 months in prison and three-year probation. The contractor company was ordered to pay 30 million won in penalty.



[Soundbite] Jeong ○○(Onyou Partners CEO(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "(Did you expect to get probation?) No, I didn't."



This is the first court ruling made a year and three months since the enforcement of Serious Accidents Punishment Act. The court mentioned the purpose of the SAPA and said that social consensus has been formed to place heavy social responsibility on those who cause industrial accidents. Civic groups said that while it is meaningful that the main contractor was held accountable for a subcontract worker's industrial accident, they still cannot understand why the CEO was given probation when the worker had died.



[Soundbite] Kwon Mi-jeong(Operation Director, Kim Yong-kyun Foundation) : "If the penalty is so light, the court will keep on making the Serious Accidents Punishment Act essentially a meaningless law."



Now that the first court ruling has been made since the enforcement of the law, more robust discussions will take place about a chief executive's scope of safety responsibility and punishment level when in violation.

입력 2023-04-07 15:11:02 수정 2023-04-07 16:45:10

