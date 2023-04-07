NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho visited Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus on Friday and pledged full support for the semiconductor sector calling chips the lifeline to the Korean economy. He said chips are more than a "staple rice" but a "lifeline" in the sense that without them, the domestic economy and industries would not be able to operate. Choo promised full government support to secure a clear upper hand in the cut-throat semiconductor sector.

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 520 million dollars in February. It's the first time in eleven years to post a deficit for the second straight month. In 2012, high oil prices and the financial crisis in southern Europe was to blame. The deficit amount in February has however dropped from a staggering record high of 4.2 billion dollars recorded in January.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2023-04-07 15:11:02 수정 2023-04-07 16:45:11 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho visited Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus on Friday and pledged full support for the semiconductor sector calling chips the lifeline to the Korean economy. He said chips are more than a "staple rice" but a "lifeline" in the sense that without them, the domestic economy and industries would not be able to operate. Choo promised full government support to secure a clear upper hand in the cut-throat semiconductor sector.

According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 520 million dollars in February. It's the first time in eleven years to post a deficit for the second straight month. In 2012, high oil prices and the financial crisis in southern Europe was to blame. The deficit amount in February has however dropped from a staggering record high of 4.2 billion dollars recorded in January.