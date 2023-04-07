기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho visited Samsung Electronics' Pyeongtaek campus on Friday and pledged full support for the semiconductor sector calling chips the lifeline to the Korean economy. He said chips are more than a "staple rice" but a "lifeline" in the sense that without them, the domestic economy and industries would not be able to operate. Choo promised full government support to secure a clear upper hand in the cut-throat semiconductor sector.
According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea on Friday, the country's current account balance logged a deficit of 520 million dollars in February. It's the first time in eleven years to post a deficit for the second straight month. In 2012, high oil prices and the financial crisis in southern Europe was to blame. The deficit amount in February has however dropped from a staggering record high of 4.2 billion dollars recorded in January.
[Anchor Lead]
