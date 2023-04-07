PPP CHAIR STEPS UP FOR DAMAGE CONTROL News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The ruling People Power Party's Supreme Council member, Cho Su-jin, who stirred controversy with her ‘empty a bowl of rice’ movement remark, has apologized for her statement. Party leader Kim Gi-hyeon also made an apology to the public for the series of controversial comments within the party.



[Pkg]



People Power Party Supreme Council member Cho Su-jin was clobbered for suggesting that "finishing up a bowl of rice" could be a viable solution for boosting rice consumption. She faced backlash for her remarks that followed the presidential veto of the Grain Management Act. Just a day after she sparked controversy, she apologized for causing trouble for her party.



[Soundbite] Cho Su-jin(PPP Supreme Council member) : "I feel a heavy sense of responsibility for making the party's situation more difficult. I want to apologize to the public and my fellow party members."



However, she added that her remark was just an idea that should not be taken out of context and proceeded to leave a seed of contention by saying that she harbors resentment towards the press. The PPP leadership attempted to quickly put out the fire. In an unprecedented move, the party's Supreme Committee apologized for her remarks.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "I apologize to the people and the party members and feel heavily responsible that the recent troubles are eclipsing the party's reform commitment."



The PPP chair also promised to establish discipline in the party, vowing to hold responsible anyone who causes any more controversy.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party) : "The party is in emergency mode. We have to be resolute. I will hold responsible anyone that becomes an obstacle to the party's general election victory."



He added that it is the call of the people to cut the number of National Assembly seats by at least thirty. The Democratic Party rejected the proposal, calling it the ruling party's ploy to save itself.

