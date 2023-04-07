DP LAWMAKERS VISIT FUKUSHIMA News Today 입력 2023.04.07 (15:11) 수정 2023.04.07 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Some major opposition Democratic Party lawmakers visited Japan to address the issue of releasing Fukushima’s nuclear contaminated water. Their meeting with Japanese politicians and Tokyo Electric Power Company officials were canceled, and the ruling party criticized the trip saying they will return empty handed.



[Pkg]



Four members of the Democratic Party including Wi Seong-gon and Yang Yi Wonyoung arrived in Tokyo. The purpose of their visit is to convey Korea's concerns about Japan's plans to release processed water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean, and tour the area in person.



[Soundbite] Wi Seong-gon(Democratic Party) : "We're here to convey our concerns that if the nuclear plant water is discharged into the Pacific Ocean, it will put everyone in a cumbersome position."



After a meeting with the representatives of Japanese civil society and nuclear safety experts, the four lawmakers visited the headquarters of Tokyo Electric Power to request information on the discharge of radioactive water. However, they only handed over their request and did not meet with TEPCO officials or Japanese politicians including those from the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians' Union. The PPP says if the goal of the DP lawmakers' visit to Fukushima was an anti-Japan performance stunt, it was nothing less than a tacky plan to divide the Korean public. The ruling bloc says Korea is already part of nuclear plant water inspections conducted by the IAEA, and the current administration has repeatedly stressed the importance of objective and scientific verification.



[Soundbite] Kang Min-kuk(Senior spokesperson, PPP) : "There is no doubt that the DP lawmakers will return from their poorly planned Fukushima trip empty-handed."



The IAEA, which is checking the safety of the radioactive water in Fukushima, has released an interim report saying that although Japan has a comprehensive environmental monitoring program, it needs to provide more detailed information on radiological environmental impact assessment.

