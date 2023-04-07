“BUSAN READY TO HOST WORLD EXPO”

기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
South Korea, which is hoping to host the 2030 Expo in Busan, has virtually concluded a 5-night, 6-day official inspection by the Bureau International des Expositions team. The inspection team evaluated that "Busan has everything it needs to host the Expo".
[Pkg]
The Busan U.N. Memorial Cemetery is where the remains of some 2,300 U.N. soldiers from 11 countries who perished on the Korean Peninsula lie to rest. A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions has visited the cemetery that symbolizes peace and freedom. The delegation checked out the Platform for Caring and Sharing, one of the sub-themes of Busan's World Expo bid, and visited major graveyards, a memorial tower and monuments for honoring the perished soldiers.
[Soundbite] Dimitri Kerkentzes(Secretary general, Bureau International des Expositions)
On the final day of inspections, the delegation held a news conference to share its impressions of the port city. The chief of the delegation, Patrick Specht, said Busan is well-prepared to host the World Expo, and that he can feel the city's passion and support. However, he added the delegation is only tasked with inspecting the candidate-cities' capabilities to host the event, not to compare the competing cities.
[Soundbite] Patrick Specht(Head, Bureau International des Expositions delegation)
The host of the 2030 World Expo is to be determined in late November at the BIE general assembly through a vote of 171 member-nations. The Busan Expo bidding committee and the Busan City government plan to focus on winning support from the member-countries during the remaining period through joint efforts between the government and the private sector.
