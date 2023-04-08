[라인 초대석] 츠베덴 차기 서울시향 감독 뉴스라인 입력 2023.04.08 (00:01) 수정 2023.04.08 (00:12)

[앵커]



뉴욕 필하모닉의 얍 판 츠베덴 상임지휘자가 서울시향 차기 음악감독에 선임됐죠.



임기는 내년부터 5년간인데, 이번 주 아주 특별한 공연을 위해 한국을 찾았다고 합니다.



어떤 공연인지, 또 세계적인 명지휘자가 그리는 서울시향의 청사진은 어떤 그림일지, 라인 초대석에서 들어보겠습니다.



어서 오세요.



먼저 서울시향 음악감독으로 오시게 된 것 축하드립니다.



지금은 뉴욕필과 홍콩 필하모닉의 음악감독이시죠.



이미 최고 수준의 오케스트라들을 지휘 중이신데, 서울시향을 맡기로 결심한 이유는?



[답변]



My first teacher in the Julliard School in New York was Hyo Kang. I had a Korean teacher.



Thank God.



I still have very good contact with him.



And he also encouraged me, together with a lot of other people, to really take this invitation of the Seoul Philharmonic serious.



and I am very happy to say that after so many years of, I think, working with Korean musicians, a long DNA of relationship with Korean musicians, I am very happy finally to become a music director of the Seoul Philharmonic.



[앵커]



이미 말씀드린 것처럼 이번에 한국에 오신 건 공연 때문인데요, 어떤 공연인지 설명해주시죠.



[답변]



This concert, this Friday, with the SPO, is an outreach concert.



It means it’s a concert for society, for people in Seoul, but also for special children, special people, needs, special people with needs.



We will do a concert this Friday with SPO and we have a soloist, who is an autistic, young man who plays wonderful violin.



And I think it is very important that sometimes we play a concert and reach out to community, and not only to community who can come to concert normally, but also for people with special needs.



[앵커]



사실 감독님께선 음악치료 공익재단도 운영 중이시죠.



원래 사회공헌 활동에 관심이 많으셨습니까?



[답변]



Yes, I think it is very important that you know, sometimes, you have to step up as a father of an autistic son. We have an autistic son.



We see how important it is that there is a big need of people who are taking care of them.



And I think that the responsibility we take is that we built houses in Europe for autistic children to live there and to have music therapy and to have a lot of help, to give help to them.



[앵커]



2002 월드컵 명장으로 유명한 거스 히딩크 감독도 재단의 후원자라면서요.



원래 친분이 있으셨습니까?



[답변]



Hiddink is an old friend.



He comes to my concert.



I go to his football games.



And sometimes we go on holidays together.



So we are very close friends.



He is a man with a huge, big heart for special children.



So he helps our foundation a lot.



[앵커]



내년 1월이면 서울시향 음악감독 본격적인 임기가 시작됩니다.



감독님과 함께하는 동안 서울시향이 어떤 오케스트라로 변신하길 희망하십니까?



[답변]



First of all, I think that if you want international sound, you need to go international.



So we are planning to do quite some touring in the world.



But the daily work is so important for an orchestra.



I really look forward for the daily work to be here and to see the orchestra grow, grow, and grow together with me.



And I think that it is my honor to be the best ambassador for Seoul and Korea in the world with this orchestra for the coming five years.



[앵커]



감독님께선 완벽주의자로 잘 알려져 있는데, '혹독한 오케스트라 트레이너'라는 평가에 대해 어떻게 생각하십니까?



[답변]



They only fear me if they are not prepared.



I like to be prepared myself.



I expect for my people, for my orchestra members that they are prepared.



And then we can really work on the fine details which is so important.



They are already great players but the last 10 percent of making really something special, making something really perfect.



That is the biggest joy in life.



And for that reason, I am here in Seoul.



[앵커]



앞으로 서울시향을 이끌어가며 고민해야 할 숙제가 많으실 텐데, 그중엔 한국에선 클래식 음악이 아직 대중적이지는 않다는 점도 있습니다.



이 부분 복안이 있으십니까?



[답변]



In August, for instance, we are going to play in a park concert, outside, reach out like this Friday concert.



We do a concert which is almost free for people.



Sometimes it is good to lower the bar and to say we are the orchestra from the people, for the people.



[앵커]



한국의 재능 있는 작곡가 발굴에도 힘쓰겠다고 하셨죠.



'기생충'과 '오징어 게임'으로 잘 알려진 정재일 음악감독에게도 협연을 요청하셨다고 들었는데, 구체적으로 어떤 계획을 갖고 있으십니까?



[답변]



Well, we have very soon meeting with the composer of the Squid Game.



And my plan is to have a lot of new music being composed for the SPO.



And I really like to have a collaboration with the composer of the Squid Game.



Because in my opinion he is not a trained musician in the conservatory.



But he is a really, really great composer.



And I love to play some music from him with the orchestra.



Already, next week, I will meet him and I am sure this can be a very interesting collaboration with him.



[앵커]



츠베덴 감독님께 음악이란 어떤 의미입니까?



[답변]



Music, what means music to me?



You know, music connects people.



And I think that it is having a relationship, a love relationship on stage and off stage with people through music.



So music makes us heart open.



The most important thing.



[앵커]



지금까지 얍 판 츠베덴 서울시향 차기 음악감독 모시고 이야기 나눠봤습니다.



말씀 감사합니다.

입력 2023-04-08

