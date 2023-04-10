“U.S. EAVESDROPPED ON S. KOREAN OFFICIALS” News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Confidential U.S. government documents containing information about the situation in Ukraine have been leaked online, revealing that the U.S. has been conducting surveillance on its allies, including South Korea. In particular, reports have emerged that even the conversations of former South Korean National Security Advisor and the Presidential Secretary for Foreign Affairs were monitored. The presidential office announced plans to hold necessary consultations with the United States.



[Pkg]



These are photos posted on Twitter and other social media sites. There are classified documents about Ukraine presumably compiled by U.S. intelligence agencies. Washington started investigating how the documents were leaked and the authenticity of those documents. The New York Times and other U.S. news outlets reported that the leaked papers indicated that the U.S. government has been spying on South Korea and other allies. The NYT reports that among the leaked documents were information that former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Yi Mun-hui had said that Seoul could not violate its policy against supplying lethal aid, so officially changing the policy would be the only option. The secret Pentagon papers reportedly contained former national security advisor Kim Sung-han's concern that the public might think the South Korea-U.S. summit and Seoul's provision of ammunition were done as a trade. The question is how did the American government come to acquire such information. The NYT report claims that the documents from the CIA showed that the information was from "a signals intelligence or SIGINT report," a term spy agencies use for intercepted communications from phone calls to electronic messages. The presidential office announced that Seoul would discuss the leak with Washington. When asked whether Seoul has a plan to lodge a protest or demand an explanation from Washington, the office answered that they would study past precedents and similar cases from other countries. If the contents of the leak turn out to be true, the international community's trust in the U.S. would suffer quite a blow. There is speculation that the issue could impact the South Korea-U.S. relations ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the U.S. later this month.

“U.S. EAVESDROPPED ON S. KOREAN OFFICIALS”

입력 2023-04-10 15:08:02 수정 2023-04-10 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Confidential U.S. government documents containing information about the situation in Ukraine have been leaked online, revealing that the U.S. has been conducting surveillance on its allies, including South Korea. In particular, reports have emerged that even the conversations of former South Korean National Security Advisor and the Presidential Secretary for Foreign Affairs were monitored. The presidential office announced plans to hold necessary consultations with the United States.



[Pkg]



These are photos posted on Twitter and other social media sites. There are classified documents about Ukraine presumably compiled by U.S. intelligence agencies. Washington started investigating how the documents were leaked and the authenticity of those documents. The New York Times and other U.S. news outlets reported that the leaked papers indicated that the U.S. government has been spying on South Korea and other allies. The NYT reports that among the leaked documents were information that former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Yi Mun-hui had said that Seoul could not violate its policy against supplying lethal aid, so officially changing the policy would be the only option. The secret Pentagon papers reportedly contained former national security advisor Kim Sung-han's concern that the public might think the South Korea-U.S. summit and Seoul's provision of ammunition were done as a trade. The question is how did the American government come to acquire such information. The NYT report claims that the documents from the CIA showed that the information was from "a signals intelligence or SIGINT report," a term spy agencies use for intercepted communications from phone calls to electronic messages. The presidential office announced that Seoul would discuss the leak with Washington. When asked whether Seoul has a plan to lodge a protest or demand an explanation from Washington, the office answered that they would study past precedents and similar cases from other countries. If the contents of the leak turn out to be true, the international community's trust in the U.S. would suffer quite a blow. There is speculation that the issue could impact the South Korea-U.S. relations ahead of President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to the U.S. later this month.