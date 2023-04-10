POLICE INVESTIGATING DRUGGED DRINK CASE News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Two suspects who allegedly played a 'middleman' role in a case involving students being given drug-laced beverages in Gangnam District, Seoul, are scheduled for arrest warrant reviews on Monday. Police are tracking down the remaining suspects, believed to be in China, based on the statements of the apprehended individuals.



[Pkg]



Police investigating the case of drug-laced beverages believe the crime was orchestrated by a scam ring based in China. Investigators found that milk and empty bottles used in the crime were all delivered from China. The perpetrator who allegedly mixed methamphetamine in the milk testified that it was done so at the request of a friend from China. Police also believe that blackmail calls made to the victims were also from China. The investigators' conclusion is based on the victims' testimonies that the callers had a Chinese-Korean accent and the fact that the detained broker installed a phone repeater to change phone numbers. A police official said some of the members of the Chinese ring have been identified and they seem to be a part of an existing voice phishing ring. Police are working to find out if the perpetrator who mixed illicit drugs in beverages has ties to the meth seller based on the testimony that the drug was delivered by tossing it to designated areas. Investigators are also tracking down brokers who hired people to deliver drug-laced beverages by posting hiring ads on recruitment sites. The government has convened a meeting with officials from organs dedicated to drug related crimes to discuss countermeasures. The arrest warrant reviews for the two detained brokers are currently underway at the Seoul Central District Court.

POLICE INVESTIGATING DRUGGED DRINK CASE

입력 2023-04-10 15:08:02 수정 2023-04-10 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Two suspects who allegedly played a 'middleman' role in a case involving students being given drug-laced beverages in Gangnam District, Seoul, are scheduled for arrest warrant reviews on Monday. Police are tracking down the remaining suspects, believed to be in China, based on the statements of the apprehended individuals.



[Pkg]



Police investigating the case of drug-laced beverages believe the crime was orchestrated by a scam ring based in China. Investigators found that milk and empty bottles used in the crime were all delivered from China. The perpetrator who allegedly mixed methamphetamine in the milk testified that it was done so at the request of a friend from China. Police also believe that blackmail calls made to the victims were also from China. The investigators' conclusion is based on the victims' testimonies that the callers had a Chinese-Korean accent and the fact that the detained broker installed a phone repeater to change phone numbers. A police official said some of the members of the Chinese ring have been identified and they seem to be a part of an existing voice phishing ring. Police are working to find out if the perpetrator who mixed illicit drugs in beverages has ties to the meth seller based on the testimony that the drug was delivered by tossing it to designated areas. Investigators are also tracking down brokers who hired people to deliver drug-laced beverages by posting hiring ads on recruitment sites. The government has convened a meeting with officials from organs dedicated to drug related crimes to discuss countermeasures. The arrest warrant reviews for the two detained brokers are currently underway at the Seoul Central District Court.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

