1,000-WON BREAKFAST PLAN TO BE EXPANDED News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The government and the ruling party have agreed to expand the '1,000-won Breakfast' project, which provides college students with breakfast at a cost of less than a dollar, to all colleges that wish to participate. With the general election a year away, both the ruling and opposition parties have shown rare unity in support of the project, aiming to win the hearts of young voters.



[Pkg]



College students have been demanding that the 1,000-won breakfast project be expanded, as prices of food continue to soar and eating out is becoming more burdensome.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-baek(Kyunghee Univ. Student Council President) : "I hope more colleges will be able to receive this benefit. I hope the gov’t and universities will look into also providing lunch and dinner for this price."



Launched in 2015 at Chonnam National University, the project was expanded last year to 28 universities nationwide. Rival party members have visited colleges recently to express their commitment to expand the project.



[Soundbite] Kim Gi-hyeon(Chair, People Power Party(March 28)) : "It was a small project started by the government, but it has drawn a lot of attention. I believe it's needed so young people do not starve when they need good nutrition the most."



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-myung(Chair, Democratic Party(April 7)) : "To expand this project, the government should play a pivotal role in expanding funding to alleviate colleges' financial burden."



It was a rare show of unison between the rival parties. At a high-level government-ruling party meeting held for the first time since the completion of the PPP leadership structure, the PPP decided to expand the 1,000-won meal breakfast project.



[Soundbite] Yoo Sang-bum(Senior spokesperson, PPP) : "We are preparing to expand the project to all universities that need it after discussing it sufficiently with the agriculture and education ministries."



The government and the ruling party say they will lay out a plan for the nursing and medical service acts after discussing them with related organizations on Tuesday. The bills have been directly referred to the parliamentary plenary session by the DP, which is set to hold a vote on them on Thursday.

입력 2023-04-10 15:08:02 수정 2023-04-10 16:45:04 News Today

