NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The remains of independence activist Whang Ki-whan have returned home a century after he died in the U.S. Moved from New York, the remains arrived at Incheon Airport this morning and were buried at the Daejeon National Cemetery later in the day. The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said they recently created a new family registration for him to bring his remains back home.

The unification and defense ministries said Monday the North has not been responding to their contact attempts via the inter-Korean joint liaison office and the military hotline for four days. The Unification Ministry said in a news briefing it is highly presumable that Pyongyang has unilaterally decided to block cross-border communications. Seoul is reviewing how to respond to the North's no reply. The two Koreas have regular phone calls twice a day in the morning and afternoon via the joint liaison office everyday. They also exchange daily phone calls via the military hotline. However, North Korea has not been answering South Korea's phone calls since April 7.

