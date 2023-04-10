MUSIC BANK TOUR KICKS OFF IN PARIS News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



KBS music program 'Music Bank' held a performance in Paris, France. With a massive turnout of European K-pop fans, the 33,000-seat venue was sold out, reflecting the enthusiastic local response. The event showcased the influence of Korean culture amid the competition to host the Busan World Expo.



[Pkg]



It's almost impossible to see the end of a long line in front of Grande Arche in Paris. These are fans from all over Europe who came for the Music Bank World Tour.



[Soundbite] (K-pop fan from Spain)



Parents who came with their children are amazed by the level of enthusiasm and excitement.



[Soundbite] Gerald(Paris resident) : "K-pop seems to unite people and continents. The young generation and even our generation like it."



All 33,000 seats were sold out almost immediately.



[Soundbite] I.N(Member of Stray Kids) : "It's an honor to perform in such a huge stadium and we'll try to make it a great one."



[Soundbite] Jang Won-young(Member of IVE) : "I'm very excited. I want to meet more fans from Paris and all over the globe through other opportunities."



The concert started with feverish cheer from the audience.



[Soundbite] Park Bo-gum(Actor) : "This is the Music Bank World Tour for K-pop fans all over the world."



Actor Park Bo-gum, a hot favorite in France, was the concert's host. The artists' presence on stage was overwhelming even without their back-up dancers. European fans packing the venue thoroughly enjoyed the show while singing along in Korean. The concert reached a fever pitch when Stray Kids showed up as the last number. The Korean Embassy in France and KBS invited French government officials and members of other embassies to the concert to show Korea's commitment to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.



[Soundbite] Kim Deock-jae(KBS Vice President) : "This concert was planned to show through Music Bank how much influence K-pop and Korean culture have all over the world."



The Music Bank World Tour in Paris is airing on May 5th.

입력 2023-04-10 수정 2023-04-10 News Today

