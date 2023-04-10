2-CHILD FAMILIES TO GET MORE BENEFITS News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Last month, the government introduced a policy to address the low birth rate, including a plan to ease the criteria for multi-child families. Families with two children, regardless of age, will now be included in the multi-child category and given priority for admission for daycare centers.



[Pkg]



Parents with more than three children are given precedence when they send their children to daycare centers. The special favor is also granted to those with more than two children who are younger than eight years old or second graders. However, it will be easier for parents with two children to use daycare centers. The government will abolish a rule regulating the ages of children entering daycare centers. The welfare ministry will issue an advance notice of this revision to the Infant Care Act by May 22. Currently, when signing their children up for daycare centers, higher priority is given to parents who receive higher points in assessment categories. The highest points of 200 are given to dual-income parents or those with more than three children. One hundred points are given to families with more than two children who are younger than eight years old or second graders. If all other conditions are the same, a dual-income family with a nine-year-old and a seven-year-old receives 200 points. It is 100 points lower than the total score for a dual-income family with an eight-year old and a seven-year-old. It is due to their first child's age, which is one year higher than the points criteria. But the upcoming revision will equally give 300 points to both of the families, with the age rule removed.



[Soundbite] Kim Soo-hwan(Ministry of Health and Welfare) : "This change is designed to offer actual benefits to two-child families by correcting the unreasonable rule just because their first child is older."



The ministry also plans to devise more measures to reduce parents' burdens from childcare, including easing rules on daycare center operations.

