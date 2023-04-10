FRIED CHICKEN PRICE CONTINUES TO SOAR News Today 입력 2023.04.10 (15:08) 수정 2023.04.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Many people feel burdened by the rising price of ordering chicken for home delivery as the cost can sometimes approach 30,000 won including delivery. This is attributed to a surge in ingredient costs including raw chicken.



[Pkg]



A chicken franchise in Seoul. The price of a fried chicken dish was raised from 14,000 won to 20,000 won from last month. The hike was blamed on increased prices of ingredients.



[Soundbite] Park Gyeong-hyeon(Fried Chicken Place Owner) : "Everything is more expensive, including raw chickens. It used to cost 4,500 won per chicken, but now it's 6,500 won."



Kyochon Chicken, a top-selling fried chicken brand, raised its prices this month. Some of its popular menus cost as much as 28,000 won when delivery fee is included. Other chicken franchises are also thinking about raising their prices. One of the factors driving the trend is rising raw chicken prices. The price of a kilogram of a mid-sized chicken, most widely used for fried chicken, went over 3,000 won at the end of last year and hasn't come down so far.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeong-woo(Korea Rural Economic Institute) : "Egg production has fallen to reduce the number of slaughtered chickens. Feed prices and other production costs have risen, leading to the current price level."



The cost of dining out has risen by 7% every month for eleven months now, causing consumers to cut such spendings. Half-priced fried chickens sold at large supermarkets or frozen chickens are popular among shoppers.



[Soundbite] Jo Min-ji(Seoul resident) : "Prices of fried chicken have gone up considerably these days. I came here for affordable chicken."



Consumption of fried chicken tends to increase in spring when more people venture outside. It will take a long time for fried chicken prices to stabilize since a shortage of raw chickens is expected to continue.

