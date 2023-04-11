“U.S. INTEL LEAK MUST BE VERIFIED” News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Regarding allegations that the U.S. monitored conversations of South Korea's high-ranking government officials, the presidential office cautiously stated that the allegations are not confirmed facts. They mentioned the possibility of document manipulation, warning that resistance may arise if distorted information is used to 'shake the alliance'. Meanwhile, there are also movements for follow-up measures behind the scenes.



[Pkg]



The presidential office says the priority is to identify and find out what really happened. It raised the possibility that some of the leaked documents, most of which are about the Russia-Ukraine war, could have been modified or fabricated. Stressing that South Korea and the U.S. are working to identify what happened, it also pledged to request Washington to take appropriate measures based on the trust of the two countries' alliance, if necessary. The top office appears to be taking a careful approach ahead of the upcoming South Korea-U.S. summit. It lashed out at the opposition bloc's criticism, saying forces that attempt to damage the alliance with the U.S. by exaggerating or distorting the U.S. intelligence leak, will face public resistance. But behind the scenes, the presidential office appears to be taking its own action to address the situation. Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo is visiting the U.S. from Tuesday. He is expected to discuss the alleged wiretapping in addition to coordinating the key agendas for the Yoon-Biden summit. The top office is also known to be checking with former National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han and former presidential secretary for foreign affairs Yi Mun-hui. However, it declined to elaborate on details, saying it is customary to not mention specifics of diplomatic and intelligence affairs. Regarding follow-up measures to reinforce security for the Yongsan presidential office, it only said that anti-eavesdropping devices are already in operation. It stressed that before the relocation of the presidential office, preparations were made to ensure watertight security of the buildings. It added the Yongsan office is safer than the former presidential office of CheongWaDae. These remarks are seen as a move to block the wiretapping allegations from spreading to disputes over the relocation of the presidential office. The top office appears to be focusing on minimizing diplomatic and political fallout for now. Instead of explaining further, it proposed to refer to how other countries are responding to such issues.

