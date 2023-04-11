기사 본문 영역

KIM CALLS FOR EXPANDED WAR DETERRENCE
입력 2023.04.11 (15:09)
[Anchor Lead]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called for expanded war deterrence during an extended meeting of the ruling Workers' Party's Central Military Commission. The North's official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that while chairing the meeting, Kim stressed the need to enhance and operate war deterrence in a more practical, offensive and effective manner. The "war deterrence" Kim mentioned appears to be alluding to nuclear power. KCNA said the meeting discussed important military issues for perfecting the country's defense capability and war preparations based on the perceived grave security situation.
