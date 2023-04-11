GOV'T TO SUPPORT SINGLE PARENT HOMES News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



For single-parent families raising a child alone, child support is crucial that acts like a lifeline for the child. The government has decided to push for a new measure where parents who intentionally withhold child support may face criminal penalties even without a court order.



[Pkg]



This woman only identified by her surname Ahn is raising her two kids, aged 6 and 12, by herself after divorcing her husband. The children's father, responsible for providing childcare expenses, has been out of contact for 4 years.



[Soundbite] (Single mother(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "He neither answers my calls nor those from a childcare support execution agency."



The mother is preparing to file a lawsuit to make the biological father pay for the childcare costs but it took two whole years just to send over related documents. Without a tedious court trial, there is no other way to punish such dads who refuse to support child rearing. This is why some 70% of households like Ahn's where single parents raise children on their own have never received childcare support from their former spouses.



[Soundbite] (Single mother(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "My elder child has a disorder and makes regular hospital visits. The least amount of assistance would be of help."



The government is rolling up its sleeves to address this issue through legal revisions. For one, authorities will allow making inquiries into the income and wealth status of people who owe debt in the form of childcare expenses even without their consent. This is to enable forced asset seizures. The government also plans to make criminal punishment possible for parents refusing to pay for childcare even before a court decision is made.



[Soundbite] Kim Hyun-sook(Gender Equality Minister(April 10, KBS TV)) : "Sanctions executed without a court detention order can reduce the period by at least one year."



Single parent families will be able to stay at related welfare facilities for a longer period of five years while they will also be added to the priority list for supply of permanent rental homes. Moreover, monthly support of 200-thousand won provided to low income single parent families will also be extended to the period of the child's high school graduation. Such measures are part of a five year plan on state support for single parent households.

