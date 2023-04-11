GOLD BARS USED IN MONEY LAUNDERING News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A voice phishing organization, which has been avoiding investigation agencies' tracking through so-called 'money laundering' acts such as immediately purchasing gold bars with stolen money, has been caught. Two core members were teenagers who received crime instructions via social media.



[Pkg]



A man fills out a purchasing form on a jewelry display case. He's a member of a phishing ring that received instructions from accomplices based overseas. The scammers introduced themselves as officials from a financial institution to make victims install a malicious app on their phones in order to eavesdrop on their phone conversations and extort money from them. They extorted around 400 million won from nine victims using this method and laundered the stolen money to avoid investigators. They first purchased gold bars with the stolen money and exchanged them for cash, which was later exchanged for foreign currency to be hidden overseas. The money laundering method alone consisted of four steps. Recently, 12 members of the ring who used this method have been apprehended. Three of them, who collected the cash, have been arrested and transferred to prosecutors for investigation.



[Soundbite] (Police) : "You're being detained for voice phishing. You have the right to hire a lawyer."



Two of the ring members are teenagers. They received instructions remotely via a messenger service.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seok-hee(Seoul Gangbuk Police Station) : "To withdraw money from a bank, you're required to fill out a phishing check list, which is quite cumbersome. When paying with gold bars, it's impossible to detect damage from voice phishing."



Police have seized gold bars worth 70 million won and returned them to the victims. The investigators have found evidence that the remaining sum of around 300 million won has been sent to Southeast Asia and are tracking down the mastermind of the crime.

