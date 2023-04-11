NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea held a rate setting meeting on Tuesday and decided to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 3.5%. The central bank has held the rate steady for the second straight time following the first freeze in one year made in February. Between April last year and January this year, the rate was raised 7 consecutive times, climbing from 1.25 to 3.5%. The recent slowdown in consumer prices appears to have led to the latest decision. The freeze also comes amid growing concerns over an economic slump led by declining exports.

Police investigating the kidnapping and murder of a woman in Seoul's affluent Gangnam district have now arrested both a husband and wife, suspected masterminds of the crime. Following the husband's arrest earlier Saturday, the Seoul Central District Court on Monday also issued an arrest warrant for the wife surnamed Hwang on charges of aiding and abetting robbery and murder, citing the risk of evidence destruction. The couple are accused of asking Lee Kyeong-woo, one of the three main culprits, to kidnap and murder the 48-year-old female victim. Police have confirmed circumstantial evidence showing the couple paid Lee a total of 70 million won on several occasions including the first 20 million won payment made last September.

