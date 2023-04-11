DROUGHTS HAMPERING FACTORY OPERATION News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Although it rained last week, it was far from enough to alleviate the prolonged drought in the southern region. Not only farmers but also businesses, especially water-intensive petrochemical companies, are saying that they may have to close their factories if the drought continues.



[Pkg]



Thousands of tons of water gush out from a 13-meter-tall cooling tower. This is the cooling water used in the manufacturing process of petrochemical products. To produce ethylene, the core material of plastics, naphtha is first decomposed in high temperature before being cooled down again, a process requiring a great deal of water. This factory alone needs 22-thousand tons of water daily to operate.



[Soundbite] Chung Kyung-si(Staff at petrochemical company) : "If water shortages continue and water supply is restricted, we will be unable to normally run our factory."



The situation is similar at some 200 companies based at the Yeosu Industrial Complex. This includes large petrochemical companies like LG Chem and Lotte Chemical as well as their partners. Some of them have implemented emergency measures to reduce vapor by adjusting the temperature in their cooling towers. Others have decided to repair their facilities ahead of schedule. The industrial water they use is supplied from the nearby Juam Dam, but its water storage rate barely managed to reach 20 percent as of late following the long-awaited rain. The situation has never been as bad as it is now since the dam's construction. This dam sends around 500-thousand tons of water to the Yeosu Industrial Complex daily. Its floor, which is supposed to be submerged in water, is currently bone-dry.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-ho(Korea Water Resources Corporation) : "The water level is currently at the lowest, reaching the most serious level."



The issue is, things could get worse in the future. According to the industrial water drought information provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, severe droughts are expected to last through late May in most of the Jeollanam-do region, including Yeosu and Suncheon. Experts are calling for long-term measures to prepare for climate change by diversifying water sources.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kwon Hyun-han(Sejong University) : "When there are problems with water supply at the major reservoirs, there should be ways to receive water from other reservoirs."



Businesses say they need government support to secure more desalination and waste water recycling facilities if the droughts last past June, the longest they can bear without intervention.

