GYEONGBUK WILDFIRE TEAM MAKES STRIDES News Today 입력 2023.04.11

[Anchor Lead]



Following last year's forest fire in Uljin, Gyeongsangbuk-do Province became the first in the nation to establish a specialized firefighting force for extinguishing wildfires. They've been playing a crucial role in controlling forest fires, increasing the extinguishing rate to 80% even during the night when helicopter firefighting is impossible.



[Pkg]



Firefighters climb up a steep mountain, carrying a water hose. The hose can be stretched to a kilometer.



[Soundbite] "Discharge water!"



It can be used to put out a fire deep in a forest. Drills to remove fallen leaves with rakes and dig up earth to set firebreak lines are held daily. This is Gyeongsangbuk-do Province's special response team against wild fires, that was launched in January. Among provincial-level firefighting headquarters, the province is the only one to organize such a team.



[Soundbite] Kwon Jae-cheon(Gyeongbuk special wildfire response team) : "We have to climb up to the top of mountains. During this drill, we practice carrying the hose rail near the mountain top."



The team is more effective after firefighting helicopters pull out at night. When wild fires were spreading overnight in Yeongju on April 3, the team pitched in and extinguished 80 percent of the fire before dawn. That is much quicker than other regions that made little progress during nighttime operations to put out wildfires on the same day. Unlike firefighters focusing on protecting civilian houses, the special response team aims to chase and extinguish the fire. It takes an average of four hours and two minutes for the team to put out the main part of a fire. That's three hours faster than the nationwide average of seven hours and two minutes. None of the 55 wild fires that broke out in Gyeongsangbuk-do Province this year lasted for more than 24 hours.



[Soundbite] Jeong Jae-kyo(Gyeongbuk special wild fire response team) : "We’re operating around the clock with some 60 veteran firefighters specializing in tackling wildfires and cutting-edge devices, including two fire trucks."



Last year, the fire in Uljin burned an area equivalent to some 4,000 football fields. The special anti-fire team is working hard to prevent a similar disaster.

