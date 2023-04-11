NAUSEA-CAUSING VARIETY SWAY TOMATO PRICE News Today 입력 2023.04.11 (15:09) 수정 2023.04.11 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



After a government investigation revealed that certain cherry tomato varieties can cause a bitter taste and nausea, cherry tomato prices have plummeted. Farmers have been plowing their fields and disposing their entire harvest, but there are concerns about a chain of bankruptcies if cherry tomato consumption does not recover.



[Pkg]



A tractor comes into a greenhouse and starts plowing over a tomato farm. The entire collection of tomatoes are discarded, following a government decision to ban the distribution of some species that caused bitter taste and nausea.



[Soundbite] Jeong Jong-hoon(Cherry tomato farmer) : "We are helpless with no measures in place. Where can we go and complain?"



Despite this measure, dozens of tons of unsold cherry tomatoes pile up at agricultural co-ops. The unusual symptoms were caused only by one specific type of tomato, which was grown by a small number of farmers. However, consumers are avoiding purchasing even other types of tomatoes.



[Soundbite] Jeong Taek-jun(Chair, Association of cherry tomato farmers) : "We supplied for lunch. But the orders were all canceled. There are no places to sell our products."



Even if the produce is shipped out, troubles remain. Tomatoes sold for over 10,000 won per kilogram before the government report came out. But the prices have dropped by 60 percent to some 4,300 won over the past ten days. Chungcheongnam-do Province, especially Buyeo and Nonsan, accounts for more than 20 percent of the nation's tomato production. Therefore, there are concerns that a delay in price recovery could lead to bankruptcies for farmers. Campaigns have been launched to promote the consumption of tomatoes. In order to regain public trust, cherry tomatoes are supplied for meals at public agencies.



[Soundbite] Park Jung-hyun(Buyeo-gun County Mayor) : "There are no problems with tomatoes other than the species called 'TY All Star'. It is urgent to regain trust from consumers."



The distribution of the tomatoes in question has been banned. But the government needs to quickly devise measures to dispel the widespread public distrust over the tomato crop in general.

