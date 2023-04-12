GANGNEUNG DEVASTATED BY WILDFIRE News Today 입력 2023.04.12 (15:18) 수정 2023.04.12 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Gangneung Gyeongpo area, where a wildfire broke out on the 11th, is one of the representative tourist destinations on the east coast of Gangwon-do Province. This has led to significant damages in the area, which is densely populated with residential buildings and tourist accommodations.



[Pkg]



This lodging facility on the east coast has turned to ashes. Another hotel just next door was also engulfed in flames. Windows have been shattered due to the heat from the blaze. The owner swiftly evacuated the guests and barely fled the scene.



[Soundbite] Lee Myeong-gyu(Hotel owner affected by wildfire) : "I stepped out and the flames were right there. I evacuated all the guests, turned off the power but failed to turn off the gas."



Stores in the coastal area also couldn't avoid the fast spreading wildfire. Attempting to extinguish the ferocious blaze appeared impossible. Homes were also affected. Not much can be done once a fire spreads to houses situated near the mountains. Places the fire went through completely burnt down and turned into a heap of ash. Residents just helplessly watched their homes covered in fierce flames.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-yun(Wildfire victim) : "I'm told we must take shelter. The fire trucks are stranded."



In a tentative tally, the wildfire in Gangneung is believed to have scorched some 70 buildings, including homes, hotels and stores, as well as around 3.7 million square meters of land. Gangneung's Gyeongpo area, a leading tourist destination, has turned to ruins within half a day. There is no knowing when the area will be restored.

GANGNEUNG DEVASTATED BY WILDFIRE

입력 2023-04-12 15:18:49 수정 2023-04-12 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Gangneung Gyeongpo area, where a wildfire broke out on the 11th, is one of the representative tourist destinations on the east coast of Gangwon-do Province. This has led to significant damages in the area, which is densely populated with residential buildings and tourist accommodations.



[Pkg]



This lodging facility on the east coast has turned to ashes. Another hotel just next door was also engulfed in flames. Windows have been shattered due to the heat from the blaze. The owner swiftly evacuated the guests and barely fled the scene.



[Soundbite] Lee Myeong-gyu(Hotel owner affected by wildfire) : "I stepped out and the flames were right there. I evacuated all the guests, turned off the power but failed to turn off the gas."



Stores in the coastal area also couldn't avoid the fast spreading wildfire. Attempting to extinguish the ferocious blaze appeared impossible. Homes were also affected. Not much can be done once a fire spreads to houses situated near the mountains. Places the fire went through completely burnt down and turned into a heap of ash. Residents just helplessly watched their homes covered in fierce flames.



[Soundbite] Kim Seon-yun(Wildfire victim) : "I'm told we must take shelter. The fire trucks are stranded."



In a tentative tally, the wildfire in Gangneung is believed to have scorched some 70 buildings, including homes, hotels and stores, as well as around 3.7 million square meters of land. Gangneung's Gyeongpo area, a leading tourist destination, has turned to ruins within half a day. There is no knowing when the area will be restored.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

