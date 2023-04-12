GOOGLE FINED FOR UNFAIR MARKET PRACTICE News Today 입력 2023.04.12 (15:18) 수정 2023.04.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



An 'app market' is a platform where users can download apps developed and uploaded by sellers on mobile devices. The most prominent app market is Google Play, which is used on Android smartphones. According to an investigation by the Fair Trade Commission, Google, which dominates the app market, has been urging game companies to release games exclusively on Google Play to maintain its market dominance.



[Pkg]



In June 2016, three South Korean telecom companies and the search portal Naver merged their app markets and launched an integrated one called "One Store". The move was aimed at competing on a more equal footing with Google's app market "Google Play", which was holding an overwhelming market share. Following the launch, a large game company planned to debut its new game both on One Store and Google Play, taking into consideration that most of One Store customers are heavy users spending a lot of money on games. After learning about the game firm's plan, Google proposed to put up the company's ad in the top of the screen and assist its advance to overseas markets in return for releasing the new game exclusively on Google Play. The Fair Trade Commission concluded that the game company had eventually decided not to release the game on One Store.



[Soundbite] Yoo Seong-wook(Fair Trade Commission) : "Google Play is a gatekeeper holding a dominant market share. Giving up Google Play is like giving up the Android app market. In this situation, mobile game companies had to accept Google's demand."



The FTC announced that Google induced domestic game companies to release their products only on Google Play for nearly two years from 2016. As a result, Google's market share jumped from 80 percent in 2016 to over 90 percent in 2018. By contrast, One Store's share fell to around five to ten percent during the period. The fair trade watchdog decided to impose fines of 42.1 billion won on Google with an order to correct the practice. Google expressed regret over the FTC's decision, saying that it ensures that all game developers have full authority to determine where to release their apps.

