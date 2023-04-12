기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo says there is no evidence showing the U.S. may have had any malicious intentions when it possibly eavesdropped on conversations at South Korea's National Security Council. Upon his arrival at Washington Dulles International Airport, Kim told reporters that a third party is implicated in a large part of this incident. But he declined to elaborate on what conversations were forged. Kim is now visiting Washington to prepare for President Yoon Suk Yeol's upcoming state visit to the U.S. Before leaving for the U.S. on Monday, Kim said South Korea and the U.S. have agreed that a significant portion of the leaked intelligence was fabricated.
- “NO PROOF OF U.S. MALICIOUS WIRETAPPING”
- 입력 2023-04-12 15:18:49
- 수정2023-04-12 16:45:04
