3RD NURI ROCKET LAUNCH SLATED FOR MAY News Today 입력 2023.04.12 (15:18) 수정 2023.04.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The third launch of Korea's homegrown launch vehicle Nuri, is set to take place on the 24th of May. Unlike the first and second launches, which carried satellite mock-ups, a practical satellite will be mounted for the first time in the third launch. Let's go meet the satellites that will be loaded on to the rocket and fly 550 km into the space orbit.



[Pkg]



This is Korea's second next-generation small satellite developed with domestic technologies. It will soon be moved to a launch pad in an anti-vibration zone. The third launch of the Nuri space rocket is scheduled for May 24. The second small satellite, which is to be loaded onto the rocket, will fly 550 km into space orbit to carry out Earth observation. It will orbit the Earth 15 times a day to observe changes in sea levels and forests. Launched into space in 2018, the first satellite was loaded onto a private American launch vehicle. But this time it will fly into space as the first application satellite of Korea's homegrown space rocket, Nuri. The launch is slated for 6:24 p.m. to make sure that the satellite's observation equipment receives enough energy and yields optimal performance by facing the sun while orbiting.



[Soundbite] Chang Tae-sung(Satellite Technology Research Center, KAIST) : "When using other countries' launch vehicles, our satellites were loaded along with other countries' satellites or on sub-contract conditions. This time our satellite will be the main payload, which is tantamount to riding first class on an airplane."



Four identical satellites laid side by side. They are manmade small-scale magnetospheric and ionospheric plasma experiment nano-satellites developed to observe space weather like solar winds. Each of these satellites weighs only 10 kg. They will be the world's first to perform formation flying to collect data. The satellites were initially to be loaded onto a Russian rocket, but the plan hit a snag because of Russia's war on Ukraine. They will be launched into space on board Nuri next month.



[Soundbite] Lee Jae-jin(Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute) : "This satellite was developed using only Korean technologies. For the satellite developer, the launch of a homegrown satellite on a homegrown rocket is an enormous feat. I look forward to seeing it."



A total of eight satellites will be sent into space during the third Nuri launch, including three artificial satellites developed by private space companies.

