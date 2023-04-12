DRUNK DRIVER TERRORIZES EXPRESSWAY News Today 입력 2023.04.12 (15:18) 수정 2023.04.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



With the lifting of social distancing measures, the number of drunk driving incidents has increased again. Last year, 130,000 cases of drunk driving were reported, an increase of over 10,000 cases compared to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Amid such phenemonen, a brave citizen stepped up to prevent drunk driving, as if it were their own duty.



[Pkg]



Visibility is low on a rainy night. On this highway, a car in the next lane suddenly cuts in. It nearly led to an accident. But the vehicle, undeterred continues to rumble on, stuttering and clearly crossing the line. The driver following the car behind instantly recognizes the person may be under the influence and calls the authorities.



[Soundbite] (Reporter of DUI(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "I'm on the southbound lane of Gyeongbu expressway. Here's a suspected drunk driver."



[Soundbite] (Police(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "We'll be there. Please answer the phone when we call."



From here on, a chase begins. Four minutes later, the seemingly drunk driver appears to be getting off at a rest stop. But he soon tries to get back in the car.



[Soundbite] "We are stopping him from driving. You (police) need to come right away."



Some people try to stop him and a scuffle ensues. They ask the police to hurry to the scene but officers have yet to show up.



[Soundbite] (Police(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "It's taking some time. Stay safe, don't put yourself in danger."



After a ten minute wrangling, the driver is back on the road and the chase resumes. The vehicle was on the expressway for 5 minutes and then veered off to a regular road. Spotting the police car, the driver attempted to cross over the center line and ended up crashing into the car in pursuit driven by the person who filed the report.



[Soundbite] (Reporter of DUI(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Cars passing by were also startled and made sudden stops."



The perilous chase went on for around 13 kilometers. Test results show the man was intoxicated to the degree of getting his license revoked. In police questioning, the man repeatedly said he had dinner with coworkers and that he doesn't remember other details.

