DUI VICTIMS’ FAMILIES SUFFER FINANCIALLY

[Anchor Lead]



Staying on the topic of drunk driving. Each year, more than 200 people die from drunk driving accidents, leaving behind devastated fathers, mothers, siblings, and other family members. Many families who suddenly lose their loved ones to a drunk driving accident also face threats to their livelihoods. In some U.S states, laws have been enacted that require drunk drivers to support the victim's family, which is a matter that should be considered in Korea as well.



[Pkg]



A car crosses the center line and collides with a motorcycle. A father of three who was delivering food to his customer is killed in the accident. A father of four from Okcheon, Chungcheongbuk-do Province, also died in an accident caused by a drunk driver eight years ago.



[Soundbite] (Victim's neighbor(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "He worked hard to take good care of his children."



A vehicle driven by a drunk driver crashed into a cultivator driven by a father and his teenage daughter, who was returning home after studying for exams.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ha(Victim of DUI accident) : "When I woke up, I was in hospital. I underwent surgery and was hospitalized for a month."



The girl, who managed to survive, now has to make a living along with her mother.



[Soundbite] Kim Eun-ha(Victim of DUI accident) : "My mother's income was too low to pay my tuition fees. I had to work part-time to earn money."



This woman lost her husband in a DUI accident 16 years ago when their children were still infants. The only compensation she got from the perpetrator was 2 million won.



[Soundbite] (Family of DUI victim) : "When I received that phone call, it was like a bad dream. My younger child keeps saying that dad will buy toys, because all of kindergarten friends have fathers."



This woman did not qualify for basic living subsidies because of her apartment jeonse deposit.



[Soundbite] (Family of DUI victim) : "I can't afford to pay for childcare and education. We just need to make ends meet somehow."



DUI accidents deprive victims of their lives and their bereaved families of normal day-to-day living. The median monthly income of households with children whose parents were killed in traffic accidents fell from 2.19 million won to one million won. More than half of victims' families had to move because of financial difficulties. Two years ago the so-called Bentley's law was proposed in the U.S. after a woman who lost her son and daughter-in-law to drunk driving asked for financial help to take care of her grandson, Bentley. The State of Tennessee has already enforced a law requiring drunk drivers convicted of killing a parent to pay child support.



[Soundbite] Heo Min-sook(Nat'l Assembly Research Service) : "Rather than just expressing condolences and sympathy, society should provide support to these young children on behalf of their parents."



Two similar bills were proposed to the National Assembly last month and are currently awaiting deliberation.

