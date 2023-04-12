POLICE HELP STOP CAR WITH BROKEN BRAKE News Today 입력 2023.04.12 (15:18) 수정 2023.04.12 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A dangerous situation occurred as a fire broke out in the wheel of a car driving on the highway, causing the brake system to malfunction. Miraculously, a police patrol car appeared on the site and induced a collision in front of the vehicle to avert the crisis. The police's quick and composed response to the emergency prevented a major accident.



[Pkg]



A passenger car driver on the expressway urgently shouts for help.



[Soundbite] "The car won't stop!"



Sparks are seen flying from the wheel, indicating problems with the brake. The driver calls 119 saying the brakes don't work and the car won't slow down.



[Soundbite] (Fire official) : "Sir, are the brakes still not working and are you still going at 80km/h?"



[Soundbite] (Driver) : "No, the speed is rising. What is going on!"



The gear doesn't shift either.



[Soundbite] (Fire official) : "Your gear still won't shift?"



[Soundbite] (Driver) : "No. The gear is stuck on D."



The driver continues a dangerous drive for some 10 minutes in a car that can't be stopped. In the moment of terror, a patrol car miraculously shows up.



[Soundbite] Kim Jeong-ho(Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency) : "The wheel was on fire. I asked the driver to stop using a loudspeaker but the car didn't."



Police on patrol duty detected the sparks on the wheel and suspected an emergency situation unfolding. The police immediately positioned their vehicle in front of the passenger car, inducing a clash by lowering the speed. The car eventually stopped. The fire on the car wheels was put out using extinguishers and a major fire incident was prevented. The driver going to work just like any other day experienced a near death situation on the road and did not forget to thank the police for their timely assistance.



[Soundbite] Kwon Han-gyeol(Driver in motor accident) : "I kept thinking I'd be dead if this led to an accident. When I saw the police, I thought I was safe now."

