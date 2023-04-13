JIKJI EXHIBITED FOR 1ST TIME IN 50 YEARS News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The world's oldest existing book printed with movable metal type, 'Jikji', has been revealed in Paris, France, for the first time in 50 years. The Nat'l Library of France, which unveiled Jikji, said they hoped that the exhibition will serve as an opportunity to promote Korea's metal movable type printing technology.



[Pkg]



Yellowed and mottled pages are telling signs of centuries in passing. This is the Jikji, shortened from Jikji-simche-yojeol. It is the world's oldest existing book printed with movable metal type. Jikji is now on exhibition along with some 270 pieces at the "Printing! Gutenberg's Europe" exhibit at the National Library of France. This is the first time in 50 years that Jikji is being shown to the public. The last exhibit featuring Jikji was back in 1973 at this very library. The library said that it hopes to publicize that the world's oldest metal type printing technology originated in Korea.



[Soundbite] Nathalie Coilly(Curator, Nat'l Library of France) : "The Jikji you see here was printed before the Gutenberg era. Research on Jikji has seldom been conducted and I think it's important material in Europe, too. It can be studied in the related field."



Jikji was published in Heungdeoksa Temple in Cheongju, Chungcheongbuk-do Province in 1377. That is 78 years earlier than the Gutenberg Bible. It makes it the world's oldest book printed in metal type. It is assumed that Jikji was printed in two volumes at the time, but only the second volume has survived to this day. Since the first day of the exhibition, visitors have been pouring into the National Library of France to see the Jikji firsthand. The exhibit covering the metal type printing technologies of the East and West is to continue until July 16th.

