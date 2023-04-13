PARTIES LOCK HORNS OVER U.S. WIRETAPPING News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:06) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government's hurried claim that 'a large portion of the leaked U.S. intel was fabricated' in relation to the eavesdropping scandal became a contentious issue in the National Assembly as well. The statement from Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, saying that no malicious intent was discovered, also sparked controversy.



[Pkg]



The opposition bloc blasted Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo for saying that there was no evidence showing the U.S. may have had malicious intentions when it allegedly wiretapped South Korea's top office.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-hyup(Democratic Party) : "Is there wiretapping conducted with good intentions?"



There was also criticism over the government's stance that a large portion of the leaked U.S. intel was fabricated.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-gul(Independent Lawmaker) : "The U.S. said that a part of the leaked intel was fabricated. But the S. Korean gov‘t said that most of it was forged. These are conflicting statements."



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "I will not add explanations to the announcement made by the presidential office."



The ruling party retorted that the opposition bloc is mounting political offensive when nothing has been clearly confirmed.



[Soundbite] Kim Seok-ki(People Power Party) : "When no details have been found and confirmed, are you regarding it as an established fact and using it to launch a political offensive?"



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "Final results have not yet been released. So the government is focusing on identifying what really happened for now."



Ruling party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun who served as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs pointed out that the government is making hasty responses when the priority is to identify whether or not the U.S. conducted illegal wiretapping.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "If this is true, the gov’t must demand that the U.S. apologize and devise measures to prevent similar incidents. We should pursue an alliance built on equal terms."



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "Appropriate measures should be taken after closely looking into this case and verifying the facts."



When asked if the U.S. offered comprehensive explanations regarding the matter, Foreign Minister Park Jin said there has been no explanation yet to his knowledge.

PARTIES LOCK HORNS OVER U.S. WIRETAPPING

입력 2023-04-13 15:06:59 수정 2023-04-13 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government's hurried claim that 'a large portion of the leaked U.S. intel was fabricated' in relation to the eavesdropping scandal became a contentious issue in the National Assembly as well. The statement from Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, saying that no malicious intent was discovered, also sparked controversy.



[Pkg]



The opposition bloc blasted Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo for saying that there was no evidence showing the U.S. may have had malicious intentions when it allegedly wiretapped South Korea's top office.



[Soundbite] Kim Kyung-hyup(Democratic Party) : "Is there wiretapping conducted with good intentions?"



There was also criticism over the government's stance that a large portion of the leaked U.S. intel was fabricated.



[Soundbite] Kim Hong-gul(Independent Lawmaker) : "The U.S. said that a part of the leaked intel was fabricated. But the S. Korean gov‘t said that most of it was forged. These are conflicting statements."



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "I will not add explanations to the announcement made by the presidential office."



The ruling party retorted that the opposition bloc is mounting political offensive when nothing has been clearly confirmed.



[Soundbite] Kim Seok-ki(People Power Party) : "When no details have been found and confirmed, are you regarding it as an established fact and using it to launch a political offensive?"



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "Final results have not yet been released. So the government is focusing on identifying what really happened for now."



Ruling party lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun who served as the chairman of the parliamentary committee on foreign affairs pointed out that the government is making hasty responses when the priority is to identify whether or not the U.S. conducted illegal wiretapping.



[Soundbite] Yoon Sang-hyun(People Power Party) : "If this is true, the gov’t must demand that the U.S. apologize and devise measures to prevent similar incidents. We should pursue an alliance built on equal terms."



[Soundbite] Park Jin(Minister of Foreign affairs) : "Appropriate measures should be taken after closely looking into this case and verifying the facts."



When asked if the U.S. offered comprehensive explanations regarding the matter, Foreign Minister Park Jin said there has been no explanation yet to his knowledge.