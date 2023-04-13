FORCED LABOR COMPENSATION PAID TO A FEW News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Some of the bereaved families of Korean wartime forced labor victims have received the compensation the South Korean government offered to pay instead of responsible Japanese companies. The Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization by Imperial Japan told KBS over the phone that the compensation was paid to two bereaved families this month. The payment came a month after the government announced plans to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labor through the foundation, instead of concerned Japanese firms. Fifteen forced labor victims won a Supreme Court ruling for compensation. Three survivors of them pledged not to accept the compensation offered by the government.

FORCED LABOR COMPENSATION PAID TO A FEW

입력 2023-04-13 15:06:59 수정 2023-04-13 16:45:04 News Today

