GOV'T UNVEILS SCHOOL VIOLENCE MEASURES News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.



[Pkg]



"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."



Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."



The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.



[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."



The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.

GOV'T UNVEILS SCHOOL VIOLENCE MEASURES

입력 2023-04-13 15:06:59 수정 2023-04-13 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.



[Pkg]



"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."



Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.



[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."



The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.



[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."



The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

