GOV'T UNVEILS SCHOOL VIOLENCE MEASURES

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.
[Pkg]
"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."
Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."
The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.
[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."
The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.
In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.
[Pkg]
"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."
Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."
The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.
[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."
The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.
- GOV'T UNVEILS SCHOOL VIOLENCE MEASURES
-
- 입력 2023-04-13 15:06:59
- 수정2023-04-13 16:45:04
[Anchor Lead]
In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.
[Pkg]
"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."
Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."
The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.
[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."
The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.
In response to the incident involving attorney Jeong Soon-shin, who was ousted from the National Office of Investigation due to a school bullying scandal of his son, the government has released a comprehensive plan to combat school violence. Measures include keeping records of perpetrators' school violence history for 4 years after graduation, as well as strengthening protection measures for victims.
[Pkg]
"There will be consequences for school bullying at all costs". The salient point of the government's measures is to reflect school bullying records in the perpetrators' college admission process. School violence records will be preserved for up to four years after high school graduation if perpetrators are suspended from school or transferred to another class or school. The records on transfer to another class and suspension from the school itself can be deleted prior to graduation after deliberation. However, consent from the victim and developments in lawsuits must be taken into consideration. All school bullying records will be reflected in college admissions that rely on CSAT scores, essay tests and practical skills.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "It will be optional in the 2025 admissions, but from 2026 all universities will be required to reflect school violence records."
Furthermore, measures to protect victims of school violence will be strengthened. The period of immediate separation of victims from the perpetrators will be extended from three to seven days, and victims will have the right to request that perpetrators be transferred to another class or suspended from school.
[Soundbite] Han Duck-soo(Prime minister) : "We will expand support for the victims of school violence by providing psychiatric counseling and therapy, legal services and medical assistance."
The government will also see to it that teachers' rights are also protected so they do not become embroiled in school violence conflicts. Teachers in charge of school bullying cases will have their workload reduced. However, it's unclear if such measures will be enough to reduce the burden of the victims.
[Soundbite] (Family of school violence victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "Affluent families will make sure to file lawsuits. They will deploy their power and personal connections. The moment re-deliberation is requested, punishment for perpetrators is suspended and they are allowed to attend school again."
The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations says although harsher punishment is needed, protecting teachers' rights is more important. The Korean Teachers and Education Workers' Union says emphasizing punishment over education is violence in itself.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
- KBS의 기사 모음