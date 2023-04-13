기사 본문 영역

MURDER SUSPECTS SENT TO PROSECUTION
입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

In relation with the murder of a woman in southern Seoul late last month, police handed over a couple to prosecutors on charges of robbery and homicide on Thursday. Yoo Sang-won and his partner Hwang Eun-hee appeared in public for the first time since the police decided to reveal their personal identities. In response to questions from reporters, Yoo pleaded not guilty while Hwang made no comment. The cohabiting, non-legally-married couple are accused of masterminding the abduction and murder of the victim, following disputes over failed cryptocurrency investments.
