MURDER SUSPECTS SENT TO PROSECUTION News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



In relation with the murder of a woman in southern Seoul late last month, police handed over a couple to prosecutors on charges of robbery and homicide on Thursday. Yoo Sang-won and his partner Hwang Eun-hee appeared in public for the first time since the police decided to reveal their personal identities. In response to questions from reporters, Yoo pleaded not guilty while Hwang made no comment. The cohabiting, non-legally-married couple are accused of masterminding the abduction and murder of the victim, following disputes over failed cryptocurrency investments.

MURDER SUSPECTS SENT TO PROSECUTION

입력 2023-04-13 15:06:59 수정 2023-04-13 16:45:04 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



In relation with the murder of a woman in southern Seoul late last month, police handed over a couple to prosecutors on charges of robbery and homicide on Thursday. Yoo Sang-won and his partner Hwang Eun-hee appeared in public for the first time since the police decided to reveal their personal identities. In response to questions from reporters, Yoo pleaded not guilty while Hwang made no comment. The cohabiting, non-legally-married couple are accused of masterminding the abduction and murder of the victim, following disputes over failed cryptocurrency investments.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

