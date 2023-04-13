GANGNEUNG FIRE DAMAGE ASSESSMENT BEGINS News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The wild fire which spread rapidly in Gangneung burned down many parts of the village, causing residents to lose the foundation of their lives they have built over time. A full-scale damage assessment began Wednesday, but it appears that it will take a long time to return back to normal.



[Pkg]



Gyeongpo-dong area in Gangneung, Gangwon-do Province devastated by wildfire. The blaze ravaged through the area, leaving behind burnt ruins. Facilities including aquariums at this restaurant are completely destroyed. Scorched bed frames are the only items left in this hotel. This seaside lodging which was newly renovated just last year collapsed under uncontrollable flames.



[Soundbite] Jeong Seon-hee(Lodging owner) : "I used all the money I had for remodeling but this is what I get. It can't be rebuilt, but I hope to get at least 50% of my investment."



Broken roof tiles and bricks that covered the structure now litter the ground. It used to be a hanok lodging, but now it lies in unrecognizable ruin. The wildfire destroyed roughly 125 houses, hotels, inns, and other structures. Also devastated were 379 hectares of forest equal in size to 530 football fields. The extent of damage is likely to increase as more reports of fire damage keep coming in. The city of Gangneung plans to wrap up its first-stage damage assessment by April 17th. The displaced Gangneung residents are frustrated over the uncertainty of when they can get back to daily lives since restoration can begin only after damage assessment is completed.



[Soundbite] Shim Eom-seop(Gyeongpo-dong resident) : "Solving food, clothing and shelter problems is most urgent. I hope that our lives can return to normal quickly but I don't know if that's possible."



It is possible that wildfire can reignite as strong winds and arid conditions persist. People driven out of their homes by the fire can only wait and hope for a quick restoration.

