SHELTERED RESIDENTS FACE DISCOMFORT

입력 2023-04-13 15:07:00 수정 2023-04-13 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Due to the wildfire that broke out last week in Hongseong, a forest area equivalent to 2,000 soccer fields has disappeared, and the displaced residents who lost their homes have been living in difficult evacuation shelters for over ten days. We take a look.



[Pkg]



Sixteen tents have been set up at this auditorium that now serves as a shelter or those who have been displaced by recent wildfires. This is where 25 displaced residents who have lost their homes to wildfires in Hongseong, Chungcheongnam-do Province, have stayed for now over ten days. With little space available, the tents were set up within inches from one another and noise from nearby tents is unavoidable. Having to live in a tightly packed space with others is especially hard for the elderly.



[Soundbite] (Displaced resident) : "There is no privacy here at night. Some people snore and others yell. It's mentally exhausting. People talk less and less."



Although it's just a temporary shelter, the 5 sq.m. tents feel way too small inside. There's barely enough space to fit two people and some supplies. The residents try to stay warm using cushions, but the floor still feels too hard and cold.



[Soundbite] Kim Young-sook(Displaced resident) : "I can't sleep in here. I have health issues. I'm used to sleeping in bed, but the floor here is too hard and cold. This environment is also unfamiliar."



With no end in sight to life in the shelter, a growing number of the displaced are complaining of fatigue. No one knows for sure how their homes will be restored and when they will be able to return. They hope to receive at least makeshift housing.



[Soundbite] Jeon Yong-tae(Displaced resident) : "I wish we could move into containers where we can sleep and eat and go to work in the field."



The local government is also considering providing makeshift houses, but it takes a while to build and install them, meaning the displaced residents won't be able to realistically move in until next month.



