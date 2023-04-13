CORRIDOR BUILT FOR CHILDREN’S SAFETY News Today 입력 2023.04.13 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.13 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Despite installing traffic enforcement cameras and reinforcing safety facilities, traffic accidents in children's protection zones continue to occur. In Jeonju, Jeollabuk-do province, there is a building owner who created a safe school route for children by cutting through their own building.



[Pkg]



Children going to school early in the morning head into a produce store. A corridor goes through the middle of the building.



[Soundbite] Yu Da-yeong(6th Grader) : "I come through this way. (Why do you use this corridor?) Because it's faster."



The corridor is a safe shortcut from the nearby apartment complex and the elementary school. If children are not allowed to use this corridor, they have to use other routes. But vehicles make those routes dangerous.



[Soundbite] Choi Jong-hyeon(Inhu-dong resident) : "Cars should slow down, but some drivers don't do that. So it's dangerous. This is the only way that cuts through the building."



The couple who own the produce store are the ones who made this corridor when they built the building 11 years ago. The site used to serve as a road so the couple decided to empty a 90-square-meter space between the buildings and build a thoroughfare. A big sacrifice made on their part as the space could have been filled with more shops to improve their income.



[Soundbite] Park Ju-hyeon(Produce Store Owner) : "It took some nerve to make that decision. But now I don't have any regrets because it turned out to be the right choice."



The wooden floor is easily ruined because hundreds of people use the passageway every day. But the store owners fix it using their own expenses.



[Soundbite] Kim Ji-yeon(Produce Store Owner) : "The first thing I do when I come to work in the winter is to sprinkle calcium chloride lest anyone should slip and fall."



The Jeonju city government is looking for a way to provide some assistance in maintenance costs as it came to know about the caring couple who put children's safety above all else.

