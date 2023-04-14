“N. KOREA TESTED SOLID FUEL ICBM” News Today 입력 2023.04.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korean media reported that the missile they launched on Thursday was an intercontinental ballistic missile that utilizes solid fuel, known as the 'Hwasong-18'. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assessed that the effectiveness of the nuclear retaliation posture has been significantly enhanced.



[Pkg]



The Korean Central News Agency reported that the regime test fired Hwasong-18, a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, on Thursday. Until last month, the North tested a liquid fuel ICBM, the Hwasong-17. This is the first time Pyongyang used solid fuel in an ICBM. According to its state media, the missile separated into three stages and landed in waters east of Hamgyong-do Province and the test had no negative impact on the security of neighboring countries. Leader Kim Jong-un who oversaw the latest test reportedly expressed satisfaction. He said the missile development radically advances the effectiveness of the regime's nuclear counterattack posture and will make its enemies suffer from "extreme anxiety and fear". Kim is thought to be expressing confidence after the claimed success in a solid fuel ICBM launch which is known to sharply reduce launch preparation time compared to liquid fuel missiles. Kim also said the test has proposed "important strategic tasks" to strengthen the regime's nuclear force, hinting at more provocations to come including further testing of the Hwasong-18. He also decided to grant meritorious titles to developers of the Hwasong-18. Also spotted at the test site were Kim's young daughter Ju-ae and his sister Kim Yo-jong. The KCNA report flaunting a successful missile test comes just a day ahead of the birthday of North Korea's late founder Kim Il-sung, known as the Day of the Sun, and is likely aimed at showing off military accomplishments and boosting internal unity.

