REVISION OF GRAIN BILL REJECTED News Today 입력 2023.04.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The amendment to the Grain Management Act, which had passed the National Assembly under the Democratic Party's leadership and faced President Yoon Suk Yeol's first veto, was rejected in a second voting at the National Assembly plenary session Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nursing Act revision bill, also promoted by the Democratic Party and fast-tracked to the plenary session, has been postponed for consideration at the plenary session for now.



[Pkg]



The revised Grain Management Act mandates that the government purchase rice when there's an over-supply and when prices fall. The bill was returned to the National Assembly after it was vetoed by President Yoon. At yesterday's second voting, the bill was rejected when it failed to garner the required two-thirds majority of attending lawmakers.



[Soundbite] Kim Jin-pyo(Nat’l Assembly speaker) : "I declare the bill has been rejected with 177 in favor, 112 against and 1 abstention out of 290 possible votes."



The ruling and opposition sides continued to fight over the bill right up to the vote.



[Soundbite] Park Duk-hyum(People Power Party) : "The government's fiscal burden to purchase rice will increase and it won't be fair to the crops other than rice."



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-nam(Democratic Party) : "It was law to normalize rice prices so that rice prices wouldn't plunge. How can you denounce it as populism?"



Right after the vote, the Democratic Party claimed that the National Assembly's legislative right was ignored and implied that the opposition will push for another bill similar in nature.



[Soundbite] Park Hong-keun(Floor Leader, Democratic Party) : "We warn against and denounce the PPP that moves exactly as the President instructed."



The ruling People Power Party asked the opposition why the Grain Management Act wasn't legislated during the Moon Jae-in administration and denounced the DP is engaged in self-serving politics.



[Soundbite] Yun Jae-ok(Floor Leader, People Power Party) : "We can't help but assume that they intend to deal negative blows to the President and our government."



Meanwhile, the introduction of the Nursing Act revision was held off by the Speaker's authority, which prompted the Democratic Party lawmakers who had tabled the bill at the General Assembly to leave the meeting in protest. The Nursing Act seeks to re-define the scope of nurses' duties and improve their working conditions.

