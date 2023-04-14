기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
In efforts to lower the suicide rate, the government will shorten the interval on mental health tests from the current every ten years to two years and also set up an exclusive task force to monitor around the clock information that is known to encourage or trigger suicides. The goal is to lower the suicide rate, currently the highest in the OECD, by 30% over the next 5 years. Such measures contained in a suicide prevention master plan were finalized during a related policy meeting on Friday chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. In South Korea, 26 in every 100-thousand people end their lives, more than double the OECD average of eleven-point-one.
- GOV’T TO LOWER SUICIDE RATE BY 30%
- 입력 2023-04-14 15:01:24
- 수정2023-04-14 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
