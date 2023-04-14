10 FORCED LABOR VICTIMS ACCEPT GOV’T PLAN News Today 입력 2023.04.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The compensation payment process has begun according to the government's resolution of the forced labor issue during the Japanese colonial period. Out of the 15 victims who received a Supreme Court verdict on compensation, 10 announced their willingness to accept compensation. However, three survivors and the remaining victims' families have expressed their refusal, and some are pursuing additional lawsuits.



[Pkg]



Ten out of 15 Japanese wartime forced labor victims who had received a Supreme Court verdict on compensation have decided to accept the government's compensation plan. The compensations will be paid out from a fund raised by Korean businesses such as POSCO instead of Japanese companies that committed war crimes. Two of the victims received their compensations last week. The remaining eight are set to receive their compensations by Friday. The amount per person ranges from 230 million won to 290 million won, delay interest included.



[Soundbite] Seo Min-jung(Ministry of Foreign Affairs) : "The relatives of ten victims who had received a final verdict said they wanted the issue to be solved as soon as possible and decided to accept compensation under the government's plan."



A foreign ministry official said the victims who agreed to accept the government's plan said they just wanted to get this matter over and done with as soon as possible and move forward. However, three of the surviving victims including Yang Keum-deok are refusing to receive compensation from a third party. Relatives of two victims also rejected the government's idea.



[Soundbite] Yang Keum-deok(Victim of wartime forced labor) : "I will never accept that money even if I starve to death."



Some of the victims even filed another lawsuit last month to demand compensation from the companies directly involved in war crimes.



[Soundbite] Lim Jae-sung(Attorney of wartime forced labor victims) : "Even if a single victim refuses to accept the compensation, the Japanese companies' assets can be executed according to the court ruling, and this issue in no way can be viewed as resolved."



The legal battle is continuing even after the government's announcement of its compensation plan. Some forced labor victims have obtained a decision that the Korean assets of the companies that committed war crimes be seized. Criticism over the government's compensation plan is growing in universities as well. Some one hundred Chung-Ang University professors have issued a statement blasting the related foreign policies by the Yoon administration.

10 FORCED LABOR VICTIMS ACCEPT GOV’T PLAN

News Today

