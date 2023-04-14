“GOOGLE MUST DISCLOSE USER INFO SHARING” News Today 입력 2023.04.14 (15:01) 수정 2023.04.14 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



In a lawsuit filed against Google by South Korean users demanding the disclosure of whether their personal information was handed over to US intelligence agencies, the Supreme Court of Korea ruled in favor of the users. The verdict comes in nine years since the lawsuit began.



[Pkg]



Edward Snowden exposed in 2013 that the U.S. spies on its allies, including South Korea and Germany. He said that the U.S. National Security Agency indiscriminately collected information on ordinary citizens and foreign state leaders with its intelligence program PRISM.



[Soundbite] Edward Snowden(Former CIA Agent(2013))



Six local users filed a lawsuit against Google to disclose if Google had provided their personal information and use of services history to third parties and, if so, what kind of information was provided. Google claimed that such information counts as non-disclosure items under American law, but, after nine grueling years, the Korean Supreme Court ruled in favor of the plaintiffs. The court explained that even when a foreign law limits information disclosure, it shouldn't be assumed immediately that information nondisclosure is reasonable. The court added that whether the nondisclosure obligation complies with Korean law needs to be reviewed. The country's highest court also said that even if private information was provided to a foreign intelligence agency, a user should be notified of such acts when the procedure is completed. The Supreme Court also told Google to determine if it had probable cause for nondisclosure. Furthermore, the Korean Supreme Court reconfirmed that even if there is an agreement that puts it under the jurisdiction of a U.S. court, a local user can file a lawsuit with a local court. The plaintiffs welcomed the ruling, saying that consumers can now have their rights guaranteed even from a multinational group.



[Soundbite] Oh Byoung-il(CEO, Korean Progressive Network Jinbonet) : "Even an overseas business, when conducting business in Korea, has to protect user's private information according to the Korean private information protection act."



If this ruling is confirmed, Google has to disclose to the plaintiffs where their private information was provided. If Google refuses to follow the court decision, the tech giant will be fined up to 30 million won in accordance with the law at the time. Google stated that it will review the Supreme Court's decision carefully before responding.

