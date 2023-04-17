SUSPECTS IN DP MONEY SCANDAL SUMMONED News Today 입력 2023.04.17 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution, which is investigating allegations over the main opposition Democratic Party's political fund violation, has entered a full-scale summoning investigation by calling major suspects after four days of extensive seizure and search operations. It is expected that the summoning of Democratic Party officials will continue, and there's also a possibility of incumbent members of the National Assembly, who are suspects, being summoned.



[Pkg]



On Sunday, prosecutors summoned and questioned Kang Rae-gu, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, on suspicions of violating the political party law and the political fund law. Kang is one of the key figures suspected of political fund violations involving the Democratic Party's lawmakers and senior campaign camp officials. He is suspected of being involved in delivering 80 million won of the illegally raised 94 million won to the main opposition party members. Prosecutors believe that at the request of DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, Kang procured 60 million won with the help of his acquaintance in April 2021. He divided the money into 20 envelopes and delivered them to Youn via former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun. Youn is suspected of handing out the cash to some 10 party lawmakers. There are also allegations that around that time, Kang proposed to give cash to officials of regional headquarters to win over delegates. He then distributed money to some 10 heads of regional headquarters through former Vice Incheon Mayor Cho Taek-sang. Prosecutors also summoned and questioned Kang Hwa-pyung, a former local council member in Daejeon, over his alleged involvement in the deliveries of the funds. The investigation into the DP political fund violations seems to be gaining speed. Analysis of seized materials and questioning of suspects began just four days after raids were conducted. Nine suspects were targeted in warrants for the raids. The ex-vice Incheon mayor and an aide to former DP Chairman Song Young-gil will likely be summoned soon. Prosecutors may also question the DP's Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man who have already been booked as suspects.

SUSPECTS IN DP MONEY SCANDAL SUMMONED

입력 2023-04-17 15:07:16 수정 2023-04-17 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution, which is investigating allegations over the main opposition Democratic Party's political fund violation, has entered a full-scale summoning investigation by calling major suspects after four days of extensive seizure and search operations. It is expected that the summoning of Democratic Party officials will continue, and there's also a possibility of incumbent members of the National Assembly, who are suspects, being summoned.



[Pkg]



On Sunday, prosecutors summoned and questioned Kang Rae-gu, Chairman of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea, on suspicions of violating the political party law and the political fund law. Kang is one of the key figures suspected of political fund violations involving the Democratic Party's lawmakers and senior campaign camp officials. He is suspected of being involved in delivering 80 million won of the illegally raised 94 million won to the main opposition party members. Prosecutors believe that at the request of DP lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk, Kang procured 60 million won with the help of his acquaintance in April 2021. He divided the money into 20 envelopes and delivered them to Youn via former DP deputy secretary-general Lee Jung-geun. Youn is suspected of handing out the cash to some 10 party lawmakers. There are also allegations that around that time, Kang proposed to give cash to officials of regional headquarters to win over delegates. He then distributed money to some 10 heads of regional headquarters through former Vice Incheon Mayor Cho Taek-sang. Prosecutors also summoned and questioned Kang Hwa-pyung, a former local council member in Daejeon, over his alleged involvement in the deliveries of the funds. The investigation into the DP political fund violations seems to be gaining speed. Analysis of seized materials and questioning of suspects began just four days after raids were conducted. Nine suspects were targeted in warrants for the raids. The ex-vice Incheon mayor and an aide to former DP Chairman Song Young-gil will likely be summoned soon. Prosecutors may also question the DP's Youn Kwan-suk and Lee Sung-man who have already been booked as suspects.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

