TRILATERAL ANTI-MISSILE DRILLS UNDERWAY
입력 2023.04.17 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.17 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are holding a missile defense exercise as part of sharpened efforts to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. A high-ranking government official told KBS Monday that the three countries' naval forces are conducting the anti-ballistic missile exercise in the international waters east of the Korean Peninsula. The trilateral exercise is regarded as a warning to the North, which fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.
