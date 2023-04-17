기사 본문 영역
South Korea, the U.S. and Japan are holding a missile defense exercise as part of sharpened efforts to deter and respond to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats. A high-ranking government official told KBS Monday that the three countries' naval forces are conducting the anti-ballistic missile exercise in the international waters east of the Korean Peninsula. The trilateral exercise is regarded as a warning to the North, which fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile last Thursday.
- TRILATERAL ANTI-MISSILE DRILLS UNDERWAY
입력 2023-04-17 15:07:16
수정2023-04-17 16:45:05
