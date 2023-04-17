EFFORTS TO PROTECT JOBS FROM ROBOTS News Today 입력 2023.04.17 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As automation progresses in various industrial settings, the biggest concern is the significant reduction of human jobs. We explore what preparations are needed for the full-scale robot era.



[Pkg]



Robots move busily at this logistics center run by a conglomerate. They read QR codes on the floor and sort packages by address. They also lift and move entire shelves. Since these robots were introduced at the center, human workers' workload has decreased to just a third of what they used to be.



[Soundbite] Bae Yeon-ho(Coupang) : "We have cut our workers' workload by 65% by introducing cutting-edge logistics infrastructure along with automated robot technologies."



It's still contentious whether robots contribute to a decrease in jobs or wages for humans. For now robots are only used to perform simple tasks, but some say their activities are predicted to expand rapidly in the near future. Others believe new types of jobs for humans will be created even faster, ultimately leading to improved employment figures.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Byung-tae(KAIST) : "When productivity and effectiveness increase, demand for people also grows, resulting in more jobs."



Different sectors are reacting differently to the proliferation of robots. The dining, in-person service, retail and simple manufacturing sectors are regarded as having jobs that can be replaced by robots. The introduction of robots changes the demand for existing jobs, which makes job transition training essential.



[Soundbite] Han Joseph(Korea Development Institute) : "With new jobs being created these days, recruitment services that help job seekers utilize their skills in new jobs are needed."



Experts believe for low-skilled workers, who are especially vulnerable to robotization, providing stronger social security by devising measures to guarantee income is essential.

EFFORTS TO PROTECT JOBS FROM ROBOTS

입력 2023-04-17 15:07:16 수정 2023-04-17 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As automation progresses in various industrial settings, the biggest concern is the significant reduction of human jobs. We explore what preparations are needed for the full-scale robot era.



[Pkg]



Robots move busily at this logistics center run by a conglomerate. They read QR codes on the floor and sort packages by address. They also lift and move entire shelves. Since these robots were introduced at the center, human workers' workload has decreased to just a third of what they used to be.



[Soundbite] Bae Yeon-ho(Coupang) : "We have cut our workers' workload by 65% by introducing cutting-edge logistics infrastructure along with automated robot technologies."



It's still contentious whether robots contribute to a decrease in jobs or wages for humans. For now robots are only used to perform simple tasks, but some say their activities are predicted to expand rapidly in the near future. Others believe new types of jobs for humans will be created even faster, ultimately leading to improved employment figures.



[Soundbite] Prof. Lee Byung-tae(KAIST) : "When productivity and effectiveness increase, demand for people also grows, resulting in more jobs."



Different sectors are reacting differently to the proliferation of robots. The dining, in-person service, retail and simple manufacturing sectors are regarded as having jobs that can be replaced by robots. The introduction of robots changes the demand for existing jobs, which makes job transition training essential.



[Soundbite] Han Joseph(Korea Development Institute) : "With new jobs being created these days, recruitment services that help job seekers utilize their skills in new jobs are needed."



Experts believe for low-skilled workers, who are especially vulnerable to robotization, providing stronger social security by devising measures to guarantee income is essential.