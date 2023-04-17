“TRANSPARENCY IN JAPAN NUKE WATER ISSUE” News Today 입력 2023.04.17 (15:07) 수정 2023.04.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government says Japan should ensure transparency in all the process related to the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The Office for Government Policy Coordination reiterated its stance that Fukushima's nuclear-tainted water must be treated in a scientifically and objectively safe method in accordance with international standards. Seoul's remarks came after the Group of Seven ministers' meeting issued Sunday a statement welcoming Japan's transparent efforts for the discharge of the treated water. The government explained the G7 statement is separate from the International Atomic Energy Agency's verification and decision on the safety of Japan's nuclear wastewater release into the ocean.

“TRANSPARENCY IN JAPAN NUKE WATER ISSUE”

입력 2023-04-17 15:07:16 수정 2023-04-17 16:45:05 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The South Korean government says Japan should ensure transparency in all the process related to the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The Office for Government Policy Coordination reiterated its stance that Fukushima's nuclear-tainted water must be treated in a scientifically and objectively safe method in accordance with international standards. Seoul's remarks came after the Group of Seven ministers' meeting issued Sunday a statement welcoming Japan's transparent efforts for the discharge of the treated water. The government explained the G7 statement is separate from the International Atomic Energy Agency's verification and decision on the safety of Japan's nuclear wastewater release into the ocean.