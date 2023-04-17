기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The South Korean government says Japan should ensure transparency in all the process related to the release of treated wastewater from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The Office for Government Policy Coordination reiterated its stance that Fukushima's nuclear-tainted water must be treated in a scientifically and objectively safe method in accordance with international standards. Seoul's remarks came after the Group of Seven ministers' meeting issued Sunday a statement welcoming Japan's transparent efforts for the discharge of the treated water. The government explained the G7 statement is separate from the International Atomic Energy Agency's verification and decision on the safety of Japan's nuclear wastewater release into the ocean.
- “TRANSPARENCY IN JAPAN NUKE WATER ISSUE”
- 입력 2023-04-17 15:07:16
- 수정2023-04-17 16:45:05
[Anchor Lead]
