GOV’T TO POLL PUBLIC ON WORKWEEK REFORM News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10) 수정 2023.04.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor's 'work week reform plan' has completed its legislative notice. With significant revisions expected to the existing plan, the government announced that it will gather public opinion through a large-scale survey involving 6,000 citizens.



[Pkg]



It's been 40 days since a workweek reform plan permitting up to 69 hours of work per week was announced. The labor ministry has backed down on the plan in the face of fierce opposition from the public and collected the opinions from the young generation.



[Soundbite] Kwon Gi-Seob(Vice Labor Minister(March 16)) : "During the legislative notice period, we will hear the opinions of diverse groups including the young generation."



The government had so far said that young people supported the workweek reform plan, but during a debate organized by parliament the representatives of the young generation expressed criticism.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jun-hwan(Renewal Labor Union(March 16)) : "An average person would expect flexible working hours, such as working 44 hours this week and 36 hours next week. Nobody probably wants to work 60 hours this week and 50 hours next week."



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions are demanding the plan be scrapped altogether. They blasted the government for collecting only the opinions they want to hear without holding any meetings with them.



[Soundbite] Kim Seol(Youth Community Union) : "Hearing the opinions of workers from various sectors is essential, but the gov’t makes it appear as if young people agree with its plan."



Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik expressed regret over the misunderstanding. He said the key is to reduce actual working hours and vowed to receive opinions from more people. Public polls and in-depth interviews are to be held over two months starting in May. Revamping the existing workweek system will likely be inevitable. However, the ministry has made it clear this does not mean the scrapping of the workweek overhaul plan.

GOV’T TO POLL PUBLIC ON WORKWEEK REFORM

입력 2023-04-18 15:10:14 수정 2023-04-18 16:45:18 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor's 'work week reform plan' has completed its legislative notice. With significant revisions expected to the existing plan, the government announced that it will gather public opinion through a large-scale survey involving 6,000 citizens.



[Pkg]



It's been 40 days since a workweek reform plan permitting up to 69 hours of work per week was announced. The labor ministry has backed down on the plan in the face of fierce opposition from the public and collected the opinions from the young generation.



[Soundbite] Kwon Gi-Seob(Vice Labor Minister(March 16)) : "During the legislative notice period, we will hear the opinions of diverse groups including the young generation."



The government had so far said that young people supported the workweek reform plan, but during a debate organized by parliament the representatives of the young generation expressed criticism.



[Soundbite] Yoo Jun-hwan(Renewal Labor Union(March 16)) : "An average person would expect flexible working hours, such as working 44 hours this week and 36 hours next week. Nobody probably wants to work 60 hours this week and 50 hours next week."



The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions and the Federation of Korean Trade Unions are demanding the plan be scrapped altogether. They blasted the government for collecting only the opinions they want to hear without holding any meetings with them.



[Soundbite] Kim Seol(Youth Community Union) : "Hearing the opinions of workers from various sectors is essential, but the gov’t makes it appear as if young people agree with its plan."



Labor Minister Lee Jung-sik expressed regret over the misunderstanding. He said the key is to reduce actual working hours and vowed to receive opinions from more people. Public polls and in-depth interviews are to be held over two months starting in May. Revamping the existing workweek system will likely be inevitable. However, the ministry has made it clear this does not mean the scrapping of the workweek overhaul plan.