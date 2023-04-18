GOV’T TO REDUCE NUMBER OF TEACHERS News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10) 수정 2023.04.18 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 이전기사 이전기사 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



As the decline in the school-aged population accelerates, the government and the ruling party have proposed a policy to reduce the number of teachers. Starting next year, they plan to gradually adjust the scale of new teacher recruitment, Teachers' organizations immediately voiced opposition, calling it shortsighted.



[Pkg]



As of 2015, the number of school-age population aged between six and 21 stood at 8.92 million. The figure has been on a steady decline, dropping to 7.7 million in 2021 and 7.25 million this year. With the evident fall in school-age demographic, the government and ruling party have officially decided to reduce the number of teachers.



[Soundbite] Lee Tae-kyu(Parliamentary Committee on Education(PPP)) : "We will appropriately adjust the number of teachers in line with drops in school-age populations. We will also push for education reform and digitalization."



First, the government will gradually adjust the scale of new educator recruits beginning in 2024. Accordingly, it plans to curtail the number of new students admitted to education colleges. Under a 2018 proposal for teacher hiring, the government had planned to hire up to 3,500 elementary school teachers and 3,000 teachers for middle and high schools annually by 2030. But with the latest government decision, the number of new hirings will likely decease by 20 percent. However, the government and ruling party have also promised to provide tailored education programs to meet the varying needs through digitalization. Teachers' organizations immediately voiced opposition to the government decision. The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations said the plan is like giving up education for the future and will ultimately degrade the quality of education. The Korean Federation of Teachers Unions condemned it as a short-sighted perspective, which will make it difficult to nurture competent human resources. The government will announce its mid and long-term plan for teacher hirings as early as next week.

GOV’T TO REDUCE NUMBER OF TEACHERS

입력 2023-04-18 15:10:14 수정 2023-04-18 16:46:24 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



As the decline in the school-aged population accelerates, the government and the ruling party have proposed a policy to reduce the number of teachers. Starting next year, they plan to gradually adjust the scale of new teacher recruitment, Teachers' organizations immediately voiced opposition, calling it shortsighted.



[Pkg]



As of 2015, the number of school-age population aged between six and 21 stood at 8.92 million. The figure has been on a steady decline, dropping to 7.7 million in 2021 and 7.25 million this year. With the evident fall in school-age demographic, the government and ruling party have officially decided to reduce the number of teachers.



[Soundbite] Lee Tae-kyu(Parliamentary Committee on Education(PPP)) : "We will appropriately adjust the number of teachers in line with drops in school-age populations. We will also push for education reform and digitalization."



First, the government will gradually adjust the scale of new educator recruits beginning in 2024. Accordingly, it plans to curtail the number of new students admitted to education colleges. Under a 2018 proposal for teacher hiring, the government had planned to hire up to 3,500 elementary school teachers and 3,000 teachers for middle and high schools annually by 2030. But with the latest government decision, the number of new hirings will likely decease by 20 percent. However, the government and ruling party have also promised to provide tailored education programs to meet the varying needs through digitalization. Teachers' organizations immediately voiced opposition to the government decision. The Korean Federation of Teachers' Associations said the plan is like giving up education for the future and will ultimately degrade the quality of education. The Korean Federation of Teachers Unions condemned it as a short-sighted perspective, which will make it difficult to nurture competent human resources. The government will announce its mid and long-term plan for teacher hirings as early as next week.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

