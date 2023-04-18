기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The U.S. Department of Defense has refrained from commenting on the assessment made by the U.S. and South Korea that the leaked Pentagon documents on the US’ eavesdropping scandal were fabricated. In a press briefing Monday, Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh declined to answer a question on what evidence there was to support the assessment. Singh said she is not going to speak to specific documents that are circulating, but that a review by the U.S. is currently underway. She said the U.S. has a very good relationship with South Korea. Asked if the U.S. would apologize to South Korea if the allegations turn out to be true, the spokesperson said it is an ongoing review and it's a matter that has been referred to the Department of Justice as it is criminal in nature.
- PENTAGON DECLINES COMMENT ON DOCU. LEAK
