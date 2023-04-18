THIRD RENTAL SCAM VICTIM COMMITS SUICIDE News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10) 수정 2023.04.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Another victim has died in a rental scam case in Michuhol-gu district, Incheon. This comes in just three days after another victim took their own life on the 14th, located just 5 minutes away. The government has announced jeonse scam countermeasures one after another, but the victims' suffering continues.



[Pkg]



An apartment building in Michuhol-gu District, Incheon. Residents are being warned of housing rental scams, which are currently under investigation. Written reminders of overdue water bills and warnings of internet service cancellation can be seen here and there. A woman in her 30s, who lived in this building, was found unconscious at 2:10 a.m. Monday. She later died in hospital. She left a note saying she was struggling financially because her landlord committed a jeonse scam. Jeonse is a deposit-based rental system. The victim didn't get her deposit back.



[Soundbite] Kim Byung-ryeol(Committee on rental scams in Michuhol-gu Dist.) : "She was a strong person. She filled out papers sooner than anyone else and handed them in on time. I never thought she would go that far."



This apartment is owned by a 61-year-person surnamed Nam. It was recently put up for auction. Known as "The Incheon King of Construction," Nam is currently under trial for embezzling 12.5 billion won in rental deposits on 161 apartments in Michuhol-gu District. The victim did not get a single won from her 90 million won deposit. Just a few days ago and at a five minutedrive away, another victim of a rental scam, a man in his 20s, also committed suicide. The landlord of his apartment was also Nam. The man worked at a factory and had serious financial problems. Days before his death he reportedly asked his mother to send him 20-thousand won.



[Soundbite] (Acquaintance of victim(VOICE MODIFIED)) : "He asked his mother to lend him 20,000 won, but she wired him 100,000 won. In his last phone call, he said his mother gave him too much money and he needed just 20,000 won."



The man struggled to pay off his loan interest for the jeonse deposit after the apartment he was renting was put up for auction, so he quit his job to receive severance pay. There were also piles of written reminders and warnings in his mail box of overdue payments.

