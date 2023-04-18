RENTAL SCAM VICTIMS URGE GOV'T MEASURES News Today 입력 2023.04.18 (15:10) 수정 2023.04.18 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Victims of such rental scams are demanding a halt to the auction process for the time being. While winning an auction is the best way to recover at least some of the deposit, they argue that the pain worsens due to policy blind spots if they are unable to do so.



[Pkg]



Victims of rental fraud scams who face their homes being auctioned off suffer from extreme anxiety. They may be kicked out anytime.



[Soundbite] (Rental scam victim in Incheon) : "In our neighborhood, most homes get sold after about three rounds of auction. We don't know how soon that will come. I live in utter agony each day."



If this worst case scenario does play out, the victims are confronted with even more painful circumstances. They would need to pay off all of the bank loans they had taken out to pay for the jeonse deposit. The government has changed regulations to allow institutions providing guarantees on the deposit to first repay the loans after which the victims pay back in installments. Financial products with reduced interest burden will also be introduced but only starting next month. If the auction sale ends before that time, rental fraud victims are not eligible for this support. Moreover, victims with one-room studio homes categorized as so-called "community facilities" located close to residential areas are excluded from the assistance. In order to retrieve even a small amount of their rental deposit, the best way for the distressed tenants is to win a successful bid of their home at the auction. In this light, the victims want to be given priority purchasing rights but there is no response from the government yet.



[Soundbite] (Rental scam victim in Incheon) : "I wonder whether the gov't sincerely recognizes us as victims. I don't see the measures as effective. Not at all."



Politicians are also proposing the idea that the government first redeem the victims so they retrieve the full deposit and later seek indemnity for the payment. Retroactive legislation is another suggested solution. Other lawmakers say public agencies such as the Korea Land and Housing Corporation should purchase those homes fallen victim to fraud scams and turn them into rental housing.



[Soundbite] Jisoo(Minsnail Union) : "The victims shoulder a huge amount of debt, some tens and hundreds of millions of won. The frustration is hard to bear."



Meanwhile the Korea Asset Management Corporation which holds priority purchasing rights to the rental deposits has decided to delay some 50 auction cases involving such homes that experienced fraudulent schemes.

